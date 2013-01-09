Photo: Wythe Hotel
In 2012, 52 million visitors came to New York City — a record high in tourism to the Big Apple.So where did all of those visitors stay?
In the past, most tourists stayed in midtown Manhattan, but that’s all changed.
Within the last two years alone, five new hotels have opened in Brooklyn, making the borough more accessible to visitors. And with the opening of the new Barclays centre, Brooklyn will see even more hotels: another 10 hotels are currently being developed and are expected to open this year.
Take a look at the hottest new hotels in Brooklyn.
The Wythe Hotel opened inside an old factory in trendy Williamsburg in May last year.
The designers transformed the raw industrial space into a 73-room upscale hotel that still pays tribute to its industrial history and surrounding with details such as industrial-inspired lighting fixtures, locally-made furniture, and the original high ceilings.
The hotel has a great rooftop bar (The Ides) and a restaurant (Reynard) that's been hailed as one of the hottest new restaurants in New York.
The King & Grove Hotel opened in a hip part of Williamsburg in November 2011.
The stylish boutique hotel has an outdoor courtyard and a saltwater swimming pool that gets packed in warmer months.
The 64 rooms are decorated in mid-century modern style, with luxe amenities like marble bathrooms and Frette linens.
This stylish hotel opened in downtown Brooklyn in June 2011, right near the Barclays centre and BAM (The Brooklyn Academy of Music).
The hotel has large loft-inspired spaces that are minimalistic and sleek.
There's a cool rooftop bar and lounge.
Located in North Greenpoint, the Box House Hotel offers loft-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartments.
The suites feel like modern urban apartments, with full kitchens, queen-sized beds, and custom art and furniture.
The hotel, which opened in 2011, has received rave reviews and is even rated the #1 hotel in Brooklyn on TripAdvisor.
The Union Hotel is a no-frills hotel in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn which opened in May 2011.
The 48 rooms are somewhat basic and small, but they're clean and affordable -- perfect for travellers on a budget.
The hotel throws in some nice perks, like free Wi-Fi and breakfast at a nearby cafe.
The 76-room Hotel BPM opened last August in the Sunset Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn.
The design for the boutique hotel was conceptualized by DJ Bijal, who wanted to create a space that he -- and trendy globetrotters like him -- would enjoy.
The result is a cool hangout that offers nice features like free cocktail parties for guests on weekends with A-List DJs spinning in the lobby.
The friendly staff goes above and beyond to provide great service for guests.
This modern boutique hotel opened in downtown Brooklyn, right near the Metro Tech centre, in August 2012.
The 128 rooms are tiny, but they're clean, comfortable, and modern.
Brooklyn is one of the hottest destinations of 2013. Which other destinations will be hot this year?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.