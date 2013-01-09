Photo: Wythe Hotel

In 2012, 52 million visitors came to New York City — a record high in tourism to the Big Apple.So where did all of those visitors stay?



In the past, most tourists stayed in midtown Manhattan, but that’s all changed.

Within the last two years alone, five new hotels have opened in Brooklyn, making the borough more accessible to visitors. And with the opening of the new Barclays centre, Brooklyn will see even more hotels: another 10 hotels are currently being developed and are expected to open this year.

Take a look at the hottest new hotels in Brooklyn.

