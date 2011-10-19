The Hottest Idea In Monetary Policy

Over the weekend, Goldman came out with a report calling on the Fed to embrace Nominal GDP targeting: In other words, set as a goal for the economy that nominal GDP that we saw back in 2007, and then produce enough inflation so that we got there.



Now Bernanke is out with a new speech about monetary policy in the post-Great Recession era, and though he doesn’t say that much substantive, he does talk more about trying to more clearly express monetary policy goals.

According to PIMCO’s Bill Gross, that’s code for… targeting Nominal GDP.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans has been making similar comments, about weighting the Fed’s mandate much more towards the full employment/growth end of the spectrum, even if it means high inflation.

All of which means you should really be reading the work of Bentley Economist Scott Sumner, who has been writing forever about the benefits of Nominal GDP targeting, and who is sure to be the hottest economist in the world, as this takes off.

You can start by watching his lecture below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.