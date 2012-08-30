The 10 Hottest Female Players To Watch At The US Open

Photo: AP
For tennis fans, the US Open is a must-watch event filled with plenty of epic moments. The casual sports fan, however, probably isn’t really into tennis.
So, why should the casual sports fan watch this year’s US Open?
We found 10 very attractive reasons why.
Maria Kirilenko -- This 25-year-old beauty from Moscow most recently won a bronze medal in Women's Doubles Tennis at the 2012 London Olympics.
Dominika Cibulkova -- The last time this 23-year-old Slovak played in the US Open was in 2010, when she lost to Caroline Wozniacki in the quarter finals.
Caroline Wozniacki -- 'Caro' is a 22-year-old Danish player who held the world No. 1 ranking for a whopping 67 weeks. Her performance has declined ever since she started dating Rory McIlroy, though, and she is already out of the tournament.
Daniela Hantuchova -- This Slovakian 29-year-old doesn't have a Grand Slam trophy to show off, but she has shown off her body on the cover of ESPN the Magazine's 'Body Issue.'
Sorana Cirstea -- Hailing from Romania, this 22-year-old was last seen in Flushing Meadows in 2009, when she was knocked out in the 3rd round of the US Open.
Alize Cornet -- This 22-year-old French player has never advanced past the opening rounds of Grand Slam tournaments. Her accent, however, is adorable.
Andrea Hlavackova -- At 26 years of age, this Czech player found her groove in double's competition. Hlavackova and her partner Lucie Hradecka are defending French Open doubles champions.
Ana Ivanovic -- A 24-year old Serbian player, Ivanovic is a former world No. 1 who's never advanced past the opening rounds of the US Open.
Victoria Azarenka -- Currently sitting pretty as the world's No. 1 female tennis player, this 23-year-old Belarusian is the 2012 Australian Open champ.
BONUS: Maria Sharapova -- This 25-year-old Russian beauty completed a 'Career Grand Slam' when she won the French Open this year.
