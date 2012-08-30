The 10 Hottest Female Players To Watch At The US Open

Photo: AP

For tennis fans, the US Open is a must-watch event filled with plenty of epic moments. The casual sports fan, however, probably isn’t really into tennis.



So, why should the casual sports fan watch this year’s US Open?

We found 10 very attractive reasons why.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.