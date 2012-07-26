The Next 25 Big Enterprise Startups

Ping Li, Accel Partners

Photo: Accel Partners

If there’s one crowd of people who know about hot startups, it’s the venture capitalists who fund them.So we took an informal survey of a handful of top enterprise VCs to find out which startups they are most excited about.



But we gave them rules.

They could tell us about one or two companies in their own portfolios (seems fair, they liked them enough to fund them) but they also HAD TO tell us about an equal number of startups that neither they, nor their firms had a financial interest in.

We’ve indicated the relationship each VC has to the startup. “It’s mine” indicates that the VC is either directly involved, or the company is a member of the firm’s portfolio.

The second category is “No relation. I just think it’s cool.” This indicates a startup outside of the VC’s portfolio.

The total list shows just how diverse and exciting enterprise tech is these days. If you’re looking for a company to bet your career on, to partner with, or to just to watch, these are the ones.

We contacted every startup and found out a few interesting facts about each one, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.