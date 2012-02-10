The Hottest Camera In The World Was Designed By A Surfer Who Just Wanted To Film His Tricks

California surfer Nick Woodman was hoping to get some shots of himself surfing in Australia but couldn’t afford to hire a professional photographer or equipment.



Right then and there he came up with the idea for an inexpensive and durable mount camera that can capture action-packed video.

Woodman moved back with his parents, sold beaded belts out of his car to finance his project and sold his first GoPro camera in 2004.

Last year, the company sold some 800,000 cameras at $300 a pop and racked up $250 million in revenue. Woodman, 36, is now in charge of the fastest-growing camera company in the world.

Woodman credits YouTube and Facebook for his company’s success as these platforms satisfy pretty much all of its marketing needs.

GoPro thrill-seeking users upload videos of themselves sky-diving, kayaking, dirt-biking among other stunts every two minutes and the unbelievable footage they capture often becomes viral.

A video of a mountain biker in Africa being taken down by a gazelle has over 13 million views on YouTube since going viral in October.

Watch the CBS profile of Woodman and the GoPro cameras below.



