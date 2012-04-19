The Hottest App On The Planet Has Fallen Off A Cliff — Can This Update Save It?

Photo: AppData
Draw Something, an app that Zynga essentially bought for about $200 million, is in trouble.It’s gone from having more than 14 million players daily to around 12 million, according to AppData.
To try and reverse that, Zynga is today releasing a big update for the game that will give it a bunch of new features that fans have been craving.
Here are the two big ones:
- You can share your drawings on Facebook and Twitter with a few button presses. It’s available first on the iPhone and iPad, and will be out soon on Android.
- You can now message whoever you are playing against. No more trying to draw letters with fat fingers on the iPhone screen.
