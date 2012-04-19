The Hottest App On The Planet Has Fallen Off A Cliff — Can This Update Save It?

Photo: AppData

Draw Something, an app that Zynga essentially bought for about $200 million, is in trouble.It’s gone from having more than 14 million players daily to around 12 million, according to AppData.



To try and reverse that, Zynga is today releasing a big update for the game that will give it a bunch of new features that fans have been craving.

Here are the two big ones:

You can share your drawings on Facebook and Twitter with a few button presses. It’s available first on the iPhone and iPad, and will be out soon on Android.

You can now message whoever you are playing against. No more trying to draw letters with fat fingers on the iPhone screen.

