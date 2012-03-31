The Hottest App On The Planet, Draw Something, Has Suddenly Stopped Growing

Bad news for Zynga, which just acquired Draw Something developer OMGPOP: Draw Something is no longer acquiring new daily players at the lightning-fast pace it once was, according to AppData.



In fact, it’s stopped growing altogether.

OMGPOP will still be able to flex Zynga’s network to acquire new users and hold on to its existing ones. And it has a lot of new features in the pipeline.

But success doesn’t last forever. It’s the unfortunate truth of the social gaming industry — even a runaway hit still has a limited lifespan.

Photo: AppData

