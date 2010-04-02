The Hottest Airline Protest. Ever.

Photo: huffingtonpost.com

It looks like the Spanish airline, Air Comet, which was grounded last year after not being able to get out of heavy debt, owes its flight attendants money.In protest, the flight attendants have decided to get naked for a calendar.



According to Reuters, “the calendar, numerous excerpts of which appeared in the Spanish media, shows the Air Comet attendants, all female, posing provocatively in and outside airline cabins, and in one case on top of a jet turbine.”

“We are just demanding our rights to receive what is ours, we each have eight or nine months of unpaid salaries,” attendant Adriana Ricardo, who appears in the calendar, told Reuters.

HuffPo has a fuller — somewhat NSFW — gallery of their pictures.

