The Hottest 0% Intro APR Credit Card Deals

It’s been a while since I’ve done an updated credit card deals round-up, but it’s long overdue — especially since there are two great cards in the revamped Outlaw card offers portal with VERY long 0% intro APR periods.

The first credit card deal is the Discover More Card, balance transfer variety, which offers a super-long 0% intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months the account is open. That’s a year and three months — pretty generous, in our view. There is no annual fee, and the card has a robust cash back rewards structure which includes up to 1% cash back on all purchases and 5% cash back in select rotating categories (such as travel, restaurants, groceries, etc). Apply here.

The second deal is actually the same card — Discover More — except a different “variety.” The second offer has 18 months of 0% intro APR for balance transfers… that’s a long time… but only 6 months of 0% intro APR on purchases. Apply here.

You have to decide which you want more: a long introductory rate on your balance transfer, or on your purchases.

Another cool offer featured within our card deals portal that’s worth noting here is the American Express Premier Rewards Gold Card. It’s cool that they give you a decision on your application within 60 seconds, and the annual fee is waived for the first year — so you save $175. You also get 15,000 bonus AmEx Membership Rewards points after spending $1,000 on the new card within the first three months.

The Gold Card is not an entry-level card. It’s designed for affluent travellers, and happens to be one of our top 2 airline miles rewards cards at the moment. (I also like to recommend the AmEx JetBlue Airways card to Outlaw‘s readers, since JetBlue is a great airline.)

Why would you want a super-long 0% introductory rate, you’re wondering? Well, there are a number of reasons: some folks use these promotional interest rates as an opportunity to shuffle around their existing debt (use a balance transfer after you receive the card to move existing card debt onto the “fresh” card, which is locked in at 0%). Other customers have plenty of cash on hand — and don’t have any debt at all — but they still love the idea of borrowing a bank’s money interest-free.

Just be sure to pay off your outstanding balance when the 0% intro APR period draws to a close. Otherwise, you’ll start to accrue interest, which is what the bank wants. Few card issuers are in the charity business, and make no mistake, 0% introductory rates are designed to attract new customers, not solely to improve your finances.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including the card issuers mentioned in this article.

