The Hotel Industry Is A Worsening Disaster, But Uber-Cheap Money Is Keeping It On Life Support

Here’s the latest on the sector from Fitch:



Loan defaults for U.S. hotel CMBS show no signs of slowing down as a

large concentration of loans come due next year and in 2012 , according

to Fitch Ratings in its latest weekly U.S. CMBS market trends

newsletter.

Despite 20% hotel revenue declines since the peak in 2008 (the largest

decline among the major CMBS property types), Fitch’s Outlook for the

hotel sector remains Negative. Delinquencies for hotel CMBS currently

stand at 16.6%, representing approximately $8.4 billion in total hotel

loan balance. Fitch projects delinquencies to double from current levels

and hit 25-30% by 2012 even as operating performance begins to

stabilise.

‘Hotel property values are off as much as 50% from 2007 peaks, but

borrowers by and large have been able to keep their loans current

because of historically low Libor rates,’ said Senior Director Jeffrey

Watzke. However, ‘Over three-quarters of floating-rate hotel loans

originated during 2006-2007 mature in 2011 and 2012 into much higher

fixed rates,’ said Watzke.

Additional information is available in Fitch’s weekly e-newsletter,

‘U.S. CMBS Market Trends’. The link below enables access to Fitch’s U.S.

CMBS Market Trends weekly updates:

‘http://www.magnetmail.net/forms/display_form.cfm?fid=22908&mid=929091&rid=297925736&rtype=mm&uid=Fitch‘

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.