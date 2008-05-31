The Hot YouTube Chick That Coors Pays But Doesn't Want You To See

It’s become a standard practice in marketing on Google’s (GOOG) YouTube: Put up “stealth” ads, then pay some of the more popular YouTubers to “respond” to the ads, in hopes of ginning up controversy and making the original videos go viral.



But in the case of Coors’ “Perfect Pour,” the beer company didn’t love one of the video bloggers they ended up with — and had her video taken down. Why? Jill Hanner, or xgobobeanx as she is known on YouTube, recorded a video send-up of a sexy-girl beer ad — the kind of ads Coors is trying to distance itself from.

It turns out neither Coors, nor its agency Avenue A/Razorfish, knew which video bloggers had been hired beforehand–those deals were brokered by video distributor and analytics firm TubeMogul. After we pointed out that xgobobeanx was on the Coors payroll, the beer company and agency went into damage-control mode, and asked, through emmisaries, for us to take it down. We declined, but her video mysteriously disappeared from public view on YouTube. Fortunately, it’s still available on blip.tv and posted below.

We can’t really figure out what Coors’ problem is with the video — it’s totally tame, they’re a beer company, and this is the Internet, man. Meanwhile, they’re happy to boast that their ad agency paid these other YouTube-ers to respond to “Perfect Pour”: WickedAwesomeFilms, KatesOpinion, and spricket24.



