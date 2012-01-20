The Hot New Trend Is To Spend A Lot Of Money To Look Like You Just Rolled Out Of Bed

GOODBYE, lip liners, brow pencils, spackled-on foundations. The hottest beauty trend of 2012 is imperfection.



The new look for the new year is effortless, minimalist, just-out-of-bed-with-your-lover, according to leading hair and makeup artists. They say that stiff coiffures, overdone eyes, defined lips and matte skin are out. Tousled hair, smudged eyeliner, dewy lips and luminous skin are in.

