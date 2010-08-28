The Hot New Trend In Economic Forecasting

Remember when every economist had their favourite letter to to describe the shape of the recovery: V-shaped, L-shaped, U-shaped W-shaped, X-shaped, √-shaped, etc.



Seriously, all those were bandied about.

Well now that’s over.

So what’s the trend now?

Every economist needs to get in their odds of a double-dip.

Roubini says 40%. Mark Zandi says 1-in-3. So too does Marin Feldstein. Goldman Sachs says 1-in-4. El-Erian says 1-in-4, too. And so on.

It’s probably good that economists are talking probabilistically like this, but… at least with the letter-shaped odds, we could say who was right and who was wrong. Unless you categorically say we’re going into a double-dip, or not, we’ll never know who was right or wrong.

Anyway, make sure you get your guesses in fast.

