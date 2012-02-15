The Hot New Meme: Gas Prices Are Surging And Will Torpedo This Recovery

Your Drudge front page today…



Photo: The Drudge Report

Of course, Obama came into office during a depressed, deflated environment, so gas prices have rebounded for the same reason everything else has rebounded.

Still gas prices are rising, as you can see here.

And there’s a rash of stories about how $4 gas prices could soon be seen.

Especially with spring and summer “driving seasons” not that far off, this is going to get a lot more buzz.

Certainly conservatives will be pushing the gas prices story more and more: See Jim Pethokoukis on gas prices and Presidential approval ratings.

