THE HOT NEW MEME: 2012 Is 2011 All Over Again

This chart was in Albert Edwards’ note this morning.
Photo: SocGen
The drumbeats on this one are growing louder and louder.
The early-year rise in oil/gas prices is another reason people are drawing parallels.
And then there’s the economy.
A year ago, people were thinking that the data looked to be confirming a real breakout, and then it rolled over.
Here’s a 1-year look at Citi’s Economic Surprise Index. We’re at peaks we saw about a year ago.
And then — and this is related to oil prices — the tension is brewing in the Mideast, just like this time last year.
The good news: There won’t be a debt ceiling fight this summer: Just a more garden variety political circus.
