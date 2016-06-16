The 'hot felon' is out of jail and about to embark on his modelling career

Facebook/Stockton Police Department The mugshot that started it all.

The “hot felon” is still smouldering.

Jeremy Meeks, who rose to Internet fame in 2014 thanks to his sexy mugshot, is now embarking on a modelling career.

Meeks was arrested two years ago for felony weapon charges. He was released from prison in March, though he is currently on house arrest at a transitional housing facility and is still in federal custody until July 7.

Shortly after being released, Meeks signed a modelling contact with White Cross Management, where he is managed by Jim Jordan.



Jordan has said that he has a “vision” for his client, who will be pursuing both modelling and acting opportunities.

“I don’t want Jeremy just going on shows and being like, ‘Hey, I’m a prisoner,'” Jordan told New York magazine.

As for those opportunities, Meeks has been reading books on acting and training while at the transitional home. “He’s going to walk in the shows in Paris,” Jordan added.

Meeks recently shared what looks like a professional head shot repping the Golden State Warriors.



He definitely is dashing.



