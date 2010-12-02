The US, And Other 2022 Hopefuls, Presented Their Case To Host The World Cup Today

Photo: Flickr via NaturalBlu

The nations bidding to host the 2022 World Cup made their presentation to FIFA executives today in Zurich, Switzerland. The U.S. and Qatar are the favourites to land the tournament.FIFA will announce the host nations for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments tomorrow at 10 a.m. (ET).



FIFA’s self-described “inevitable” corruption makes it impossible to guess whether the United States will actually win the bid.

In the meantime, here’s the United States’ presentation. It was led by US Soccer Federation president Sunil Gupta, former president Bill Clinton, and actor Morgan Freeman. Watch the presentation here.

(Here are the links to presentations delivered by the other 2022 contenders: Japan, Qatar, Korea Republic, and Australia.)

The 2018 contenders will present tomorrow, before the announcement is made.

Gulati believes the overwhelming financial success of the 1994 tournament in the U.S. (which attracted a record 3.59 million fans and grossed record profits), the rapid growth of soccer in the country. and the potential to draw even more fans to the game makes America the best option.

“We’re not now and have never claimed that what happened this summer, all the excitement around the team, has put us on the level of an England or Brazil in terms of fan affinity. But what we’re saying is, can you imagine if we get to that level of fan affinity in the U.S.? We think that’s possible.”

