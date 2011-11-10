Fear Not, 'Twilight' Fans -- Stephanie Meyer Has Another Big-Money Hollywood Franchise In The Works

Kristen Stewart wannabes are looking even sulkier lately — they’re sad because “Twilight” will soon come to an end with the release the first of the series’ final two films, “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” on November 18.



But cheer up, Twihards — billion-dollar author Stephanie Meyer isn’t going anywhere.

Hollywood is already hard at work assembling their next lucrative Meyer franchise, which will be based on her book “The Host.”

“Host,” printed in 2008, has alien-invasion themes. Meyer has two sequels — “The Soul” and “The Seeker” — already planned.

And now she’s got the makings of a fresh-faced cast: Saoirse Ronan (“The Lovely Bones,” “Atonement”) has been signed on for a while. Jake Abel (“I Am Number Four”) is circling the male lead.

Meanwhile, Meyer’s gone on record saying she’d love to see Matt Damon, Robert Redford and Ben and Casey Affleck in the film.

That’s a tall order, even for the industry’s most profitable source material author — maybe she’ll settle for one Affleck.

