THE HORROR: Fungus Forced To Have Sex For Biofuels

If this is what it takes to get biofuels, then count us out.



MyFox (via AltEnergyNews) Austrian scientists are forcing fungus — organisms which are usually asexual — to have sex for the purpose of creating biofuels, according to LiveScience .

Researchers hope the fungus, which are efficient at degrading cellulose, would be easier to breed after they’re forced to have sex. Organisms that break down cellulose can be used to make renewable biofuels instead of manufacturing them from the sugars in food crops.

Due to the fact that sexual organisms exchange and mix their genetic material when they breed, their traits can be more easily manipulated artificially.

Image: Flickr/tinyfroglet



