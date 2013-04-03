The Horror Chart Tracing Europe's Jobs Crisis

Europe’s latest unemployment statistics are a horror story.

Photo:

Apart from a false revival in 2011, the soaring line at the end of the graph shows almost uninterrupted job losses in the European Union since the global financial crisis — and rising sharply over the past two years as the Eurozone has lapsed back into recession after governments introduced sweeping austerity measures.

There’s misery in the raw numbers too: more than 19 million people out of work in the Eurozone area. Across the broader EU there were 26 million unemployed.

An Ernst & Young economic advisor told AP: “The economic and social consequences of high unemployment continue to represent one of the most significant threats to the future of the eurozone.”

The worst affected countries are:

Greece (26.4%)

Spain (26.3%)

Portugal (17.5%)

Austria (4.8%), Germany (5.4%), and Luxembourg (5.5%), are performing best.

To compare the situation with Australia, consider the x-axis on the graph above starts at 6% – so Australia’s unemployment rate in recent years wouldn’t even get on the chart.

The last time unemployment in Australia was above 6% was back in July 2003.

