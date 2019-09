Representative Bobby Rush, who got tossed out of the House chamber this morning for donning a hoodie in solidarity with Trayvon Martin and his family, went on CNN to explain his views, while still wearing his hoodie.



It’s a long clip, but we thought this was the highlight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.