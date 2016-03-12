Jessica Alba's company issues a scathing response to a The Wall Street Journal report eviscerating a product

Yesterday, a Wall Street Journal report made waves when it claimed that Jessica Alba’s brand The Honest Company allegedly sold laundry detergent that contains SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate), an ingredient it swears that it doesn’t include in its products.

But when Business Insider reached out to The Honest Company, the brand came back with a brutal response to The Wall Street Journal, calling the newspaper “reckless.”

Here’s what The Honest Company said in a statement:

“At The Honest Company, our mission is to develop safe and effective products for our families to use and for families everywhere to feel great about. Despite providing The Wall Street Journal with substantial evidence to the contrary, they falsely claimed our laundry detergent contains Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS). To set the record straight, we use Sodium Coco Sulfate (SCS) in our brand’s laundry detergent because it is a gentler alternative that is less irritating and safer to use.

Rigorous testing and analysis both by our internal research and development teams as well as further testing by external partners have confirmed this fact. The Wall Street Journal has been reckless in the preparation of this article, refused multiple requests to share data on which they apparently relied and has substituted junk science for credible journalism. We stand behind our laundry detergent and take very seriously the responsibility we have to our consumers to create safe and effective products.”



However, this is not the first time that The Honest Company has been subject to criticism. This summer, consumers claimed that its sunscreen was ineffective.

Last year, the company was valued at $1.7 billion, and it filed to go public last month.

Read the original Wall Street Journal report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.