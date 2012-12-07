Distill Your Own Booze With The HomeMade Gin Kit

This is the HomeMade Gin Kit.
Why We Love It: Remember when your mum used to tell you that making something was always the best gift? That’s the idea behind the HomeMade Gin Kit, which comes with a liquor bottle, glass flask, juniper berries, strainer, funnel, instructions, and spices. The only thing not included is an affordable bottle of vodka (sorry).
With just a few shakes and 36 hours, you’ll have made your very own small batch of gin without any illegal distilling equipment. Plus the old school bottle makes a nice presentation, too.
Photo: The HomeMade Gin Kit
Where To Buy: The HomeMade Gin Kit website.
Cost: $39.95.
