Distill Your Own Booze With The HomeMade Gin Kit

This is the HomeMade Gin Kit.



Why We Love It: Remember when your mum used to tell you that making something was always the best gift? That’s the idea behind the HomeMade Gin Kit, which comes with a liquor bottle, glass flask, juniper berries, strainer, funnel, instructions, and spices. The only thing not included is an affordable bottle of vodka (sorry).

With just a few shakes and 36 hours, you’ll have made your very own small batch of gin without any illegal distilling equipment. Plus the old school bottle makes a nice presentation, too.

Photo: The HomeMade Gin Kit

Photo: The HomeMade Gin Kit

Where To Buy: The HomeMade Gin Kit website.

Cost: $39.95.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.