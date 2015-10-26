The home of Victoria's top racing official has been shot at, just a week before the Melbourne Cup

Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Victorian police are investigating a shooting incident at the home Racing Victoria’s chief steward, Terry Bailey, last night.

Racing Victoria CEO Bernard Saundry issued a statement about the incident, which saw several shots fired through the front door of the Bailey family home on Sunday evening. The Baileys were home at the time, but there were no injuries.

“Victoria Police are investigating the incident and we will afford them whatever support is necessary to ensure that the people responsible for this disgraceful act are brought to justice,” Saundry said.

“The welfare of Terry and his family remains our number one priority and we ask that their privacy be respected at this distressing time.”

Police experts are now examining the house for clues.

The incident comes just a week before the biggest horse race on the national calendar, the $6.2 million Melbourne Cup on November 3.

