'The Home Of The Future' That Everyone's Been Talking About For Decades Is Here

People have been talking about “the home of the future” for ages.



But it’s finally here.

AT&T is rolling out a product that lets you control your home’s lights, cameras, thermostats, and security system from your phone or tablet.

Security is at the core of the product with 24/7 home monitoring. But you can also add automation packages for viewing live video from inside and outside your home, detecting water leaks before damage happens, controlling appliances, and remotely locking and unlocking your doors.

The Simple Security plan costs $29.99 per month, with an initial equipment fee of $149.99. But if you want the Smart Security package in addition to all of the add-ons, it will cost you north of $70 per month, plus an equipment fee of $249.99.

The Digital Life home automation and security suite is pretty similar to Verizon’s Home Monitoring and Control service. The main difference is that AT&T doesn’t require customers to have an existing wireless plan with the company.

AT&T started testing Digital Life in Dallas and Atlanta last summer. It missed its March launch target, but is now rolling out the final product in 15 markets: Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Boulder, Colo., Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Riverside, Calif., San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, and certain areas around New York and New Jersey. It hopes to reach 50 markets by the end of the year.

Check out a couple of images below.

