Hollywood Stock Exchange Is Coming! Now You Can Bet On Films

The Hollywood Stock Exchange is set to begin live trading on April 20.



The Hollywood Reporter reports:

“Once launched, a new HSX site will list current and imminent movie releases with their projected four-week domestic grosses and allow exchange users to take long or short positions on the films.”

The HSX, which has been “just-for-fun” since 1998, obviously believes it will be successful as a real-money exchange. But it is expecting only movie junkies and industry professionals to invest.

With strict insider trading rules, not all industry professionals will be able to get in on the action.

But Cantor Exchange president Richard Jaycobs told The Hollywood Reporter that it won’t make a difference. “The number of people who visit movie theatres each year and form opinions about a film’s success is in the tens of millions. We believe that’s the reason the public response to this product has been very positive.”

