The Hollywood Reporter Is Killing Its Old Business Model To Stay Alive

Janice Min.

The Hollywood Reporter continues to make big changes under new editorial director Janice Min and CEO Richard Beckman.The latest of these is a complete overhaul of the Hollywood trade publication’s business model and news format.



Starting next month, The Hollywood Reporter will switch from a five-times weekly publication to a once-weekly glossy magazine with a daily digital PDF edition and a new, breaking news-oriented website.

The New York Times reports:

The Reporter wants to transform the way it does business but also change the model that has allowed the Hollywood trade publications to exist for nearly a century. Heavily dependent on advertising from the entertainment industry, publications like Variety and The Reporter have long provided favourable coverage of the films and studios that pay their bills. Mr. Beckman is gunning for a larger slice of the advertising market: beauty, fashion, consumer electronics and liquor, for starters.

Read more here.

And check out 9 other things you need to know this morning >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.