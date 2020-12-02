THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Holiday’ 15 years later

- “The Holiday” came out 15 years ago on November 29, 2006.
- It tells the story of two women from England and Los Angeles who switch homes for the holidays.
- Eli Wallach, who played Arthur Abbott, passed away in 2014, while Cameron Diaz retired from acting in 2018.
While in Los Angeles, she befriends an elderly neighbor who was a writer for many old Hollywood movies and gains self-confidence. She also meets a film score writer, played by Jack Black. Their adorable friendship turns romantic at the end of the movie.
Winslet recently starred alongside “Little Women” star Saoirse Ronan in “Ammonite,” a period drama released in 2020. Winslet also received an Emmy Award in 2021 for her starring role on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.”
Amanda leaves to go back to Los Angeles but finds herself crying over the idea of leaving Graham. In the end, they both decide they’ll try to make it work.
“I got a peace in my soul, because I finally was taking care of myself,” Diaz told Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast in August 2020. “It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it’s so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there.”
Diaz and husband Benji Madden announced the birth of their first child, Raddix, in 2019.
In 2016, Law starred as the title role in HBO’s “The Young Pope.” The actor has also held prominent roles in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “Captain Marvel.”
Their friendship turns romantic after they decide to help prepare Arthur for an event in his honor. Miles breaks up with his actress girlfriend Maggie, who has said she’s been filming on location but has instead been cheating on him. In the end, Miles asks Iris if she will be his date on New Year’s Eve and she says yes.
In 2018, Black was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In addition to his acting career, Black is the lead singer of the band “Tenacious D,” and he runs the YouTube channel Jablinski Games.
“The Holiday” was one of Wallach’s final film appearances.
However, instead of leaving her alone, Jasper asks Iris for notes on his manuscript while she’s on vacation. He also shows up in Los Angeles unannounced to tell Iris he’s afraid of losing her but is still engaged. Iris breaks it off, finally.
He is married to model Christy Turlington — they wed in 2003. They share two children, Grace and Finn.
In the end, Maggie tries to win Miles back, but they break up.
As of last year, Sossamon was working on a project called “The Maude Room,” a short-form variety show that she described as “a little picture show theater.”
“What I wanted to do is to create a space that’s like film school in a way. I’m doing mostly everything myself, holding the camera and doing all the post [production], and I’m loving it,” she told Refinery 29 in September 2020.
Englefield, 6, was living with her dad when filming started and had only recently become permanently housed after being homeless, the actress told Vulture in 2020.
“She has the largest and most loving family with the most ridiculous mix of beautiful people around her,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “We cannot wait for you all to meet her once the world begins to return to a more normal state.”
Englefield, who now has black hair and tattoos, said in a 2019 Instagram story that she’s struggled to find acting gigs because of her new look, People reported.
“As an adult, I’ve found that casting directors aren’t overly seeking people who ‘look like me’ to play roles, even though body modifications isn’t rare these days and is the most common is has ever been,” she said.