THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Holiday’ 15 years later

Kate Winslet played Iris, a woman who decides to spend the holidays in Los Angeles after her ex-boyfriend announces he’s engaged to another woman.

After receiving the heartbreaking news, Iris is depressed and distraught. However, after getting a request from Los Angeles movie trailer executive Amanda, played by Cameron Diaz, to switch homes for the holidays, everything starts to look up for Iris.

While in Los Angeles, she befriends an elderly neighbor who was a writer for many old Hollywood movies and gains self-confidence. She also meets a film score writer, played by Jack Black. Their adorable friendship turns romantic at the end of the movie.