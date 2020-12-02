Search

THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Holiday’ 15 years later

Erin McDowell
The holiday then and now
‘The Holiday’ is one of Kate Winslet’s most beloved movies. Columbia Pictures/C Flanigan/Getty Images
  • “The Holiday” came out 15 years ago on November 29, 2006.
  • It tells the story of two women from England and Los Angeles who switch homes for the holidays.
  • Eli Wallach, who played Arthur Abbott, passed away in 2014, while Cameron Diaz retired from acting in 2018.
Kate Winslet played Iris, a woman who decides to spend the holidays in Los Angeles after her ex-boyfriend announces he’s engaged to another woman.
Kate winslet the holiday
Kate Winslet in ‘The Holiday.’ Columbia Pictures
After receiving the heartbreaking news, Iris is depressed and distraught. However, after getting a request from Los Angeles movie trailer executive Amanda, played by Cameron Diaz, to switch homes for the holidays, everything starts to look up for Iris. 

While in Los Angeles, she befriends an elderly neighbor who was a writer for many old Hollywood movies and gains self-confidence. She also meets a film score writer, played by Jack Black. Their adorable friendship turns romantic at the end of the movie.

Kate Winslet is still one of the most famous actresses in the world.
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet in 2018. KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
After “The Holiday,” Winslet starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in “Revolutionary Road,” for which she won a Golden Globe award for best actress in a leading role. She also won an Academy Award for best actress in a leading role for “The Reader” in 2009.

Winslet recently starred alongside “Little Women” star Saoirse Ronan in “Ammonite,” a period drama released in 2020. Winslet also received an Emmy Award in 2021 for her starring role on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.”

Cameron Diaz plays Amanda, a workaholic Los Angeles movie executive who is emotionally stunted after her parents’ divorce.
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz in ‘The Holiday.’ Columbia Pictures
After breaking up with her unfaithful boyfriend and switching homes with Iris for the holidays, Amanda enters a whirlwind romance with Iris’ brother, Graham. They fall head over heels for each other but recognize their relationship will be complicated if they’re living on opposite sides of the world. 

Amanda leaves to go back to Los Angeles but finds herself crying over the idea of leaving Graham. In the end, they both decide they’ll try to make it work.

Cameron Diaz went on to star in movies like “The Other Woman” and “Bad Teacher,” but she has now retired from acting.
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz in 2019. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
In addition to a decades-long acting career, Cameron Diaz also worked as a producer and an author. However, the star has since announced she’s retired from acting altogether.

“I got a peace in my soul, because I finally was taking care of myself,” Diaz told Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast in August 2020. “It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it’s so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there.”

Diaz and husband Benji Madden announced the birth of their first child, Raddix, in 2019.

Jude Law plays Graham, Iris’ older brother and Amanda’s love interest.
Jude law the holiday
Jude Law in ‘The Holiday.’ Columbia Pictures
Graham is a widower and explains that he never introduces anyone to his two children, or even tells the women he sees that they exist. He prefers to be seen as a young, single guy with no attachments or complications. However, this changes when he meets Amanda and they fall in love.
Jude Law is known for his performances in “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Cold Mountain.”
Jude Law
Jude Law in 2020. MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Law also co-starred in the “Sherlock Holmes films alongside Robert Downey Jr. and in “Anna Karenina” with Keira Knightley.

In 2016, Law starred as the title role in HBO’s “The Young Pope.” The actor has also held prominent roles in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “Captain Marvel.”

Jack Black plays Miles, a funny and down-to-earth film score writer who befriends Iris and Arthur, her elderly neighbor.
Jack black the holiday
Jack Black in ‘The Holiday.’ Columbia Pictures
Miles is originally introduced as one of Amanda’s ex-boyfriend’s friends and his friendship with Iris grows throughout the movie. They connect by watching old Hollywood movies, many of which were written by Arthur.

Their friendship turns romantic after they decide to help prepare Arthur for an event in his honor. Miles breaks up with his actress girlfriend Maggie, who has said she’s been filming on location but has instead been cheating on him. In the end, Miles asks Iris if she will be his date on New Year’s Eve and she says yes.

Jack Black is still working as an actor and musician.
Jack Black
Jack Black in 2020. Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images
After “The Holiday,” Black starred in films like “Tropic Thunder,” “Gulliver’s Travels,” and “Goosebumps.” He also held starring roles in the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise and in the two most recent “Jumanji” movies. 

In 2018, Black was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In addition to his acting career, Black is the lead singer of the band “Tenacious D,” and he runs the YouTube channel Jablinski Games.

Eli Wallach played Arthur Abbott, a legendary Hollywood screenwriter who is past his prime.
Eli Wallach in 'The Holiday'
Eli Wallach in ‘The Holiday.’ Columbia Pictures
After befriending his new next-door neighbor Iris and Miles, he attends an event celebrating his achievements in the film industry. 
Eli Wallach passed away in 2014 at the age of 98.
Eli Wallach at the premiere of 'The Holiday'
Eli Wallach attends the premiere of ‘The Holiday’ in 2006. E. Charbonneau/WireImage/Getty Images
Wallach’s prolific acting career spanned more than six decades, with his most notable film appearances including roles in “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “The Godfather: Part III,” “How to Steal a Million,” and “The Misfits,” which is most commonly known as Marilyn Monroe’s last completed film.

“The Holiday” was one of Wallach’s final film appearances.

Rufus Sewell plays Jasper, Iris’ ex-boyfriend.
Rufus Sewell
Rufus Sewell in ‘The Holiday.’ Columbia Pictures
After leading Iris on for years, Jasper gets engaged and announces it in front of his and Iris’ entire office at a Christmas party. Iris tells Jasper she is going on holiday to get over him.

However, instead of leaving her alone, Jasper asks Iris for notes on his manuscript while she’s on vacation. He also shows up in Los Angeles unannounced to tell Iris he’s afraid of losing her but is still engaged. Iris breaks it off, finally.

The British actor has starred in movies like “Judy” and TV shows like “The Man in the High Castle” and “Victoria.”
Rufus Sewell
Rufus Sewell in 2019. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
In addition to those roles, Sewell also guest-starred in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” as a stubborn, but genius, artist. 
Edward Burns plays the small role of Amanda’s ex-boyfriend, Ethan.
Edward Burns the holiday
Edward Burns in ‘The Holiday.’ Columbia Pictures
After a rip-roaring fight in one of the first scenes of the movie, Ethan tells Amanda he has cheated on her with his secretary but blames it on the fact that he doesn’t feel connected to Amanda. He also points out that she doesn’t “even shed a tear” during their breakup. 
Edward Burns is also known for his roles in “27 Dresses,” “Newlyweds,” and “Friends with Kids.”
Edward Burns
Edward Burns in 2019. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
In recent years, Burns has directed and produced a number of projects he’s acted in, including “27 Dresses,” “Public Morals,” “Summertime,” and “Beneath the Blue Suburban Skies.” 

He is married to model Christy Turlington — they wed in 2003. They share two children, Grace and Finn.

Shannyn Sossamon plays Maggie, Miles’ actress girlfriend.
Maggie the holiday
Shannyn Sossamon in ‘The Holiday.’ Columbia Pictures
Not much about Maggie is known, other than the fact she likes to talk on the phone while Miles is listening to classical music in the car and that she cheats on him while pretending to be acting on location.

In the end, Maggie tries to win Miles back, but they break up.

Shannyn Sossamon has not acted in anything since 2016.
Shannyn Sossamon
Shannyn Sossamon in 2019. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Her most recent television credits included roles on “Mistresses,” “Wayward Pines,” and “Sleepy Hollow.”

As of last year, Sossamon was working on a project called “The Maude Room,” a short-form variety show that she described as “a little picture show theater.”

“What I wanted to do is to create a space that’s like film school in a way. I’m doing mostly everything myself, holding the camera and doing all the post [production], and I’m loving it,” she told Refinery 29 in September 2020.

Miffy Englefield played Graham’s eldest daughter, Sophie.
Miffy englefield the holiday
Miffy Englefield in ‘The Holiday.’ Columbia Pictures
Sophie appeared in adorable scenes alongside her younger sister, Olivia.

Englefield, 6, was living with her dad when filming started and had only recently become permanently housed after being homeless, the actress told Vulture in 2020.

Englefield, seen in another moment from the movie, hasn’t acted in anything since her early teens.
Miffy englefield the holiday
Miffy Englefield in ‘The Holiday.’ Columbia Pictures
Englefield shared photos of herself and described herself as a “punk parent in training” on her Instagram page before it was taken down. In April 2020, Miffy Englefield, now 22, welcomed her first child. 

“She has the largest and most loving family with the most ridiculous mix of beautiful people around her,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “We cannot wait for you all to meet her once the world begins to return to a more normal state.”

Englefield, who now has black hair and tattoos, said in a 2019 Instagram story that she’s struggled to find acting gigs because of her new look, People reported.

“As an adult, I’ve found that casting directors aren’t overly seeking people who ‘look like me’ to play roles, even though body modifications isn’t rare these days and is the most common is has ever been,” she said.

Emma Pritchard played Olivia, Graham’s youngest daughter.
Emma pritchard the holiday
Emma Pritchard in ‘The Holiday.’ Columbia Pictures
One of Pritchard’s character’s most notable scenes is the one where she and Sophie beg their father to “do Mr. Napkin Head.” Graham hilariously places a napkin and his glasses over his face, much to the delight of his daughters and Amanda.
Her role in “The Holiday” is Pritchard’s only acting credit.
Emma pritchard the holiday
Emma Pritchard in ‘The Holiday.’ Columbia Pictures
Pritchard has kept a low profile and does not have any public social media accounts.
