'The Hobbit' Trailer Appears To Give Glimpses Into The Second Film

We don’t remember this scene of Gandalf checking out Dol Guldur in the film.

Photo: Warner Bros. / YouTube screencap

Did director Peter Jackson give glimpses of the next “Hobbit” film already?Looks like it.



We saw “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” over the weekend and couldn’t help but feel like something was missing.

After going back and re-watching one of the many trailers for Jackson’s movie, we found there were a few scenes left out from the film.

While some are minor, and don’t add anything to the story (a shot of Bilbo walking by other Hobbits and a pig), there’s a good portion with Gandalf which didn’t make its way into the first film.

The more than 15 seconds absent from the first film features some of the most action-filled sequences with Gandalf that made the trailers for the film look so enticing. (Sure, Gandalf showed up to fight –spoiler alert – the goblins near the end of “An Unexpected Journey”; however, we were hoping to see the Grey wizard dance with some necromancers.)

Photo: Warner Bros.

The scenes in question undoubtedly show Gandalf at Dol Guldur – which (spoiler alert) if you’ve seen the film, know that this is the same place where wizard Radagast the Brown goes to and retrieves the sword of the Witch King of Angmar. Gandalf later heads with the dwarf company – and Bilbo – to show that same sword to the White Council of Rivendell who are taken aback by its presence.

We know Gandalf hasn’t made his way yet to Dol Guldur after viewing the first film, but, from the shots in the trailer, it appears he will soon.

What we see in the trailers is most likely a glimpse of scenes from the upcoming film, “The Desolation of Smaug,” setting up the impending battle at Dol Guldur.

Check them out below:

Here are shots of Gandalf clearly wandering around Dol Guldur – the same place as Radagast the Brown in “The Hobbit”:

Photo: Warner Bros / YouTube screencap

Photo: Warner Bros. / YouTube screencap

Photo: Warner Bros. / YouTube screencap

Here he is wandering around what looks like the ruins of the same place …

Photo: Warner Bros. / MGM

… and possibly searching around more hallways …

Photo: Warner Bros. / YouTube screencap

However, it appears he isn’t alone. Near the end of the trailer, Gandalf’s seen getting in a scuffle with someone at the ruins.

Photo: Warner Bros. / YouTube screencap

The scenes don’t come as a surprise. We know that in order to drag out the 272-page book of “The Hobbit,” that Jackson will be adding the Battle of Dol Guldur to the films. This is one of the items that appears partially in the final “Lord of the Rings” appendices, which Jackson said he would draw from to extend “The Hobbit.”

However, it is a surprise that these scenes, which clearly didn’t make it into the first film were included heavily in the first movie’s trailer.

Watch the entire trailer below. The Gandalf clips begin at the 1:15 mark.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: The first full-length trailer for “Star Trek Into Darkness” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.