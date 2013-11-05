Orlando Bloom Returns In New Trailer For 'The Hobbit' Sequel

As we’re getting closer to the release date for “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” Warner Bros. has released another new trailer for the film.

Complete with eerie music, the 3-minute trailer gives a longer look at the dwarves, elves, Gandalf, and Bilbo as they travel on toward the Misty Mountain. We also get a longer look at Orlando Bloom who reprises his role of Legolas from “The Lord of the Rings.”

Martin Lawrence, Sir Ian McKellen, and Cate Blanchett are among the returning cast. Evangeline Lilly, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Lee Pace are among those who join the cast.

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” hits theatres December 13.

Earlier today, Warner Bros. released a new poster for the film. Look closely at the smoke. It’s the dragon, Smaug!

