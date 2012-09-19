6 Haunting New Photo Stills From 'The Hobbit'

Photo: Peter Jackson / Google+

It’s been a long time coming, but we finally know when we’ll see a new “Hobbit” trailer. This morning, Director Peter Jackson released a message via Facebook announcing the much-anticipated video shall debut sometime Wednesday.



However, that’s not all.

In honour of Tolkien week – seven days dedicated to honouring both author J.R.R. Tolkien and his son Christopher J.R. Tolkien and their literature – Jackson plans to release a few other “Hobbit” goodies.

With the first of three “Hobbit” films due out in December, it’s about time.

For now, you can check out a half dozen exclusive photos from the film posted by USA Today. The best of the photos is of the wizard Radagast the Brown who’s mentioned once in “The Hobbit,” but whose role will be expanded upon in the film.

A new shot of Bilbo Baggins in his home with the dwarf clan in the background:

Photo: Warner Bros / USA Today

Another look at Gandalf the Grey:

Photo: Warner Brothers / USA Today

A better look at Gollum:

Photo: Warner Bros / USA Today

Photo: Warner Bros. / USA Today

A first look at the wizard Radagast the Brown:

Photo: Warner Bros / USA Today

Thorin leading the dwarves:

Photo: Warner Bros. / USA Today

