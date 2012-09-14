Here's How The 'Hobbit' App Spoiled The Film's Ending

Now, this picture of the sword is starting to come together.

If you’re like us, you can’t wait for the much-anticipated “Hobbit” film from Peter Jackson this December. We’ve seen plenty of behind-the-scenes photos, and a total of seven production films to date; however, we’re still hungry for more.



Last week, distributors Warner Bros. and MGM released a “Hobbit Movies” app filled with exclusive photos, videos of the cast, and a giant plot-revealing scroll.

Granted, nothing is truly “spoiled” as the film will closely follow the 1937 classic by J.R.R. Tolkien.

We imagined the app would be a cool interactive feature to release ahead of the film; however, when everyone began pointing out that the end of the film “may be” revealed in the app, we took a closer look and realised the entire film – not just the end – is spoiled inside.

If you’ve ever read the book like us, it’s a slight shock to see the entirety of the film right there.

We’ve broken down the scroll to show how the film gets spoiled.

If you want to be somewhat surprised come December, we advise you to stray away.

