Meet The 13 Full-Size Actors Playing Dwarves In 'The Hobbit'

If you can’t keep all of the new “Hobbit” dwarves’ names straight, you’re not alone.With more than a month until film’s theatrical debut, MGM and Warner Bros. released 17 new character posters for the film over the weekend. 

You can check them all out here; however, we were most interested in the posters of the many dwarves.

If you’re confused by the similar, rhyming names, we’ve broken down the brood along with the actors behind the crew.

While most of the actors are fairly unknown talent from New Zealand and Britain, some of them worked with director Peter Jackson in the past and starred in other Hollywood blockbusters. 

Check out who was in “Captain America,” Jackson’s “King Kong,” and which actors share one show in common on their resumes–”Xena: Warrior Princess.”

Thorin Oakenshield is the leader of the dwarf pack and played by Richard Armitage.

Oakenshield was forced to leave the Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor because of the dragon Smaug. His sole goal is to retrieve the treasure held by the dragon in the Lonely Mountain.

Where you know him from: He played German Spy Heinz Kruger in 'Captain America.'

Fili is the youngest dwarf of the 13 played by Dean O'Gorman.

Fili and Kili are Thorin's nephews.

Where you may know him from: He played Iolaus alongside a young Ryan Gosling in 'Young Hercules' and played three different characters on 'Xena: Warrior Princess': Homer, Orion, and Wiglaf. Currently, he stars on New Zealand series 'The Almighty Johnsons.'

Kili is brothers with Fili and is played by Aidan Turner.

Where you know him from: Turner's no stranger to science fiction. He's played a vampire ('Being Human') and is set to play a werewolf in next year's 'The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.'

Bombur is the clumsy dwarf cook played by Stephen Hunter.

Bombur is the heaviest of the dwarves and ends up sleeping through a good portion of 'The Hobbit' novel.

Hunter is a New Zealand actor who is mostly known for commercials and voiced a character for a children's show 'CJ the DJ.'

Bofur is Bombur's brother and is played by Irish actor James Nesbitt.

Bofur lived with Thorin before Smaug took over Erebor.

Where you may know him from: Nesbitt won Best Actor from the British Independent Film Awards in 2002 for his performance in 'Bloody Sunday.'

Bifur is a cousin of both Bofur and Bombur and is played by William Kircher.

Curiously, Bifur and Bofur aren't brothers.

Kircher is a New Zealand actor known for his role in police show 'Shark in the Park' before leaving acting until 2006.

He's the second dwarf to have acted in an episode of 'Xena: Warrior Princess.'

Balin is the second in command of the dwarves behind Thorin played by Ken Stott.

Balin's tombstone appears in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings.'

Where you may know him from: Stott played minor roles in 'King Arthur' and 'Casanova.'

Dwalin is the younger brother of Balin played by Graham McTavish.

What you may know him from: McTavish has appeared in 'Colombiana,' 'Rambo,' and appeared on '24' for a seven-episode arc. He also provides a lot of voices for game characters including the 'Call of Duty' franchise and 'Star Wars: The Old Republic.'

Dori, the strongest dwarf, is played by Mark Hadlow.

Dori also has two other siblings, Nori and Ori.

Where you may have seen him: Hadlow also made an appearance in Peter Jackson's 2005 'King Kong.' He also appeared on an episode of 'Xena: Warrior Princess.'

Nori, the mischievous dwarf of the group, played by Jed Brophy.

Where you may know him from: He had a brief role as part of the film crew in Jackson's 'King Kong,' and played the Orc Sharku in 'Lord of the Rings.'

Brophy was also part of the Xena gang and played a police officer in 'District 9.'

Ori is the polite, youngest brother of Nori and Dori played by Adam Brown.

Ori is the dwarf you'll see constantly writing in his journal thoughout the film.

This is Brown's first big role. He has a background in pantomime.

Óin is the doctor of the group, played by John Callen.

Óin's a distant relative of Thorin and uncle to Gimli from 'Lord of the Rings.'

Where you may know him from: Callen provided the voice for a character on 'Power Rangers Jungle Fury' and starred in a family trilogy called 'Treasure Island Kids.'

Gloin is Óin's brother played by Peter Hambleton.

Remember when Gimli would introduce himself as 'Gimli, son of Gloin' in 'The Lord of the Rings'? Well, this is that Gloin. The resemblance is quite uncanny.

Hambleton is well-known for his work in theatre overseas. Both he and John Callen starred in a TV movie 'The Rainbow Warrior.' He also appeared in 'Shark in the Park,' the same show as fellow 'Hobbit' actor William Kircher.

