Meet The 13 Full-Size Actors Playing Dwarves In 'The Hobbit'

If you can’t keep all of the new “Hobbit” dwarves’ names straight, you’re not alone.With more than a month until film’s theatrical debut, MGM and Warner Bros. released 17 new character posters for the film over the weekend.
You can check them all out here; however, we were most interested in the posters of the many dwarves.
If you’re confused by the similar, rhyming names, we’ve broken down the brood along with the actors behind the crew.
While most of the actors are fairly unknown talent from New Zealand and Britain, some of them worked with director Peter Jackson in the past and starred in other Hollywood blockbusters.
Check out who was in “Captain America,” Jackson’s “King Kong,” and which actors share one show in common on their resumes–”Xena: Warrior Princess.”
Oakenshield was forced to leave the Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor because of the dragon Smaug. His sole goal is to retrieve the treasure held by the dragon in the Lonely Mountain.
Where you know him from: He played German Spy Heinz Kruger in 'Captain America.'
Fili and Kili are Thorin's nephews.
Where you may know him from: He played Iolaus alongside a young Ryan Gosling in 'Young Hercules' and played three different characters on 'Xena: Warrior Princess': Homer, Orion, and Wiglaf. Currently, he stars on New Zealand series 'The Almighty Johnsons.'
Where you know him from: Turner's no stranger to science fiction. He's played a vampire ('Being Human') and is set to play a werewolf in next year's 'The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.'
Bombur is the heaviest of the dwarves and ends up sleeping through a good portion of 'The Hobbit' novel.
Hunter is a New Zealand actor who is mostly known for commercials and voiced a character for a children's show 'CJ the DJ.'
Bofur lived with Thorin before Smaug took over Erebor.
Where you may know him from: Nesbitt won Best Actor from the British Independent Film Awards in 2002 for his performance in 'Bloody Sunday.'
Curiously, Bifur and Bofur aren't brothers.
Kircher is a New Zealand actor known for his role in police show 'Shark in the Park' before leaving acting until 2006.
He's the second dwarf to have acted in an episode of 'Xena: Warrior Princess.'
Balin's tombstone appears in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings.'
Where you may know him from: Stott played minor roles in 'King Arthur' and 'Casanova.'
What you may know him from: McTavish has appeared in 'Colombiana,' 'Rambo,' and appeared on '24' for a seven-episode arc. He also provides a lot of voices for game characters including the 'Call of Duty' franchise and 'Star Wars: The Old Republic.'
Dori also has two other siblings, Nori and Ori.
Where you may have seen him: Hadlow also made an appearance in Peter Jackson's 2005 'King Kong.' He also appeared on an episode of 'Xena: Warrior Princess.'
Where you may know him from: He had a brief role as part of the film crew in Jackson's 'King Kong,' and played the Orc Sharku in 'Lord of the Rings.'
Brophy was also part of the Xena gang and played a police officer in 'District 9.'
Ori is the dwarf you'll see constantly writing in his journal thoughout the film.
This is Brown's first big role. He has a background in pantomime.
Óin's a distant relative of Thorin and uncle to Gimli from 'Lord of the Rings.'
Where you may know him from: Callen provided the voice for a character on 'Power Rangers Jungle Fury' and starred in a family trilogy called 'Treasure Island Kids.'
Remember when Gimli would introduce himself as 'Gimli, son of Gloin' in 'The Lord of the Rings'? Well, this is that Gloin. The resemblance is quite uncanny.
Hambleton is well-known for his work in theatre overseas. Both he and John Callen starred in a TV movie 'The Rainbow Warrior.' He also appeared in 'Shark in the Park,' the same show as fellow 'Hobbit' actor William Kircher.
