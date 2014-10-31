Peter Jackson Explains How The Crazy Barrel Scene In 'The Hobbit' Sequel Came Together

There’s a scene about an hour into “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” where hobbit Bilbo (Martin Freeman) saves a group of dwarves after they’re captured and imprisoned by the Elvenking Thranduil (Lee Pace).

Bilbo sets the dwarf clan free so they can continue on their three-movie journey to reclaim the Lonely Mountain from the dragon Smaug. The jailbreak involves the dwarves stowing away into empty wine barrels that drop out of the floor and into the water.

Ahead of the release of “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”on Blu-Ray and DVD on Nov. 4, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment shared an exclusive clip with Business Insider on how the popular barrel scene came together.

In the film’s commentary, director Peter Jackson describes the challenge that went into putting the scene together.

“It was hard getting a head around this because in the book, they go into barrels,” says Jackson. “Bilbo kind of rolls them into a room and the tops are on the barrels which makes total sense because otherwise ‘How would the barrels float?’ In the movie, visually, it didn’t seem that exciting to have a bunch of barrels — sealed barrels.”

“I think you almost visually get away with it,” he added.

Check it out below.

