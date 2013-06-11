The First Poster For 'The Hobbit' Sequel Shows Bilbo Prepared To Face The Dragon

Warner Bros. has released the first poster for “The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug.”



The teaser release comes ahead of the first trailer for the film which will premiere online tomorrow at 1 p.m. EST.

The sequel to last year’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel continues to follow Bilbo Baggins on his journey with Gandalf and the dwarves to the Misty Mountains to fight dragon Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch).

We’ll have the first trailer up tomorrow. Until then, enjoy the first poster from the film.

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” comes to theatres December 14.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.