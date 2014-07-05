Here Are The Alternate Versions Of The US Flag That Were Forgotten By History

The first officially recognised version of the American flag, from 1776, had 13 stars — in a circle.

Although even before the U.S. became an autonomous nation, Americans had a banner to display their patriotism.

Since then, the stars representing the increasing number of states on the flag have taken on different designs, like a flower, or wagon wheel.

Compiled by the team at Pop Chart Labs, each version tell its own story.

