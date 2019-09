Gary Katz of Mac M.D. Inc. put together this great video showing the history of Apple computers through pictures of his own machines.



Clearly, Gary owns a lot of computers. If it’s been a while since you looked at an Apple II, check it out:



(via TUAW)

