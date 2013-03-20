Lululemon's See-Through Pants Recall Is Just The Latest Weird Chapter In Its Bizarre History

Lululemon’s recall of its sought-after yoga pants — because they’re sheer enough to become see-through — isn’t the first weird event in the company’s history.



Lululemon’s story is just one weird chapter after another.

Did you know the company took its name because the founder believed Japanese people wouldn’t be able to pronounce it?

Or that the company once claimed falsely that its pants were made with seaweed?

The pants recall is, in fact, serious business for Lululemon. Luon pants represent 17 per cent of the chain’s entire stock; they’re $98 a pair and revenue growth at the company was already slowing before the recall was announced.

The screw up came a little more than a year after founder Chip Wilson stepped aside to be replaced as CEO Christine Day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.