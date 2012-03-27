DUELS, BOMBINGS AND APPLE: The Incredible Story Behind The Creation Of JPMorgan Chase

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Can one institution really have played an indirect role in killing the country’s first Secretary of the Treasury, winning World War I, financing the largest firm in the world, contributing to the 2008 credit crisis, then helping avert an even worse financial disaster? Only on Wall Street.



The history of JPMorgan Chase spans more than 200 years and includes numerous firms who merged to form today’s banking behemoth.

We collected the most important events that tells the story of this legendary firm.

