The Agonizing Search For The Invisible Stuff Holding Our Universe Together

A Portion of the Large Magellanic Cloud Taken by the Hubble Telescope

On Wednesday, an international team of scientists said they have found the most convincing evidence yet that dark matter exists.



These results are not conclusive — more testing and analysis needs to be done — but the precision of the data is unmatched by any previous experiment, MIT astrophysicist Samuel Ting said in a news conference.

So while we still may not have directly found dark matter, we are closer than ever before.

Here’s where we’ve been since it was first theorized 80 years ago.

