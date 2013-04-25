The Rise Of China In 16 Charts

China’s rise to global prominence is one of the most compelling narratives of our time. In the last 30 years we have seen the greatest sustained reduction in poverty in human history. Hundreds of millions of Chinese have moved from an impoverished rural existence to a increasingly prosperous and ambitious urban middle class.



There are lots of interesting sub-stories around China’s rise. Why was China so poor for so long? What catalyzed its dramatic rise out of poverty? Where is China today? How does China’s economy affect the rest of the world? And what does the future hold?

Recently I pulled a number of datasets from Quandl’s rich collection of China statistics to create simple, data-centric overview of China’s dramatic growth and its ongoing challenges. This slideshow is the result.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.