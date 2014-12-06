The Incredible History Of The Navy SEALs, America's Most Elite Warriors

One of America’s elite special operations units was back in the spotlight when a SEAL claiming to be the “trigger man” who killed Osama bin Laden in May of 2011 decided to reveal his identity on a Fox News special last month.

A recent PBS documentary, “Navy SEALs – Their Untold Story,” digs into the history of their predecessors during World War II, their first official operations in the Vietnam War, and their deployment in 21st century conflicts.

Along the way, former commandos tell the stories of some of the SEALs’ most incredible covert operations.

