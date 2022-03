The history behind St. Patrick’s Day

The holiday honors Saint Patrick, a patron saint and missionary.

Saint Patrick is known for spreading Christianity throughout Ireland during the fifth century

He lived a typical human life, but legends about the saint developed around the seventh century, three hundred years after he died.

One of the most famous legends about him involves a shamrock. The story goes that Saint Patrick used a shamrock to explain the concept of the Holy Trinity — Father, Son, and Holy Spirit — to a non-believer, according to Britannica.