HOUSE OF THE DAY: Bidding On This Laguna Beach Villa Starts At $10.5 Million

Photo: premiereestates.com

A 25,000-square-foot historic compound in Laguna Beach, Calif., will be auctioned off tomorrow, with a starting bid of $10.5 million. The property, known as Villa Rockledge, was built by famed California developer Frank Miller in 1918 and later restored by Roger and Sherill Jones in 1973. It has been on and off the market, listed as high as $34.5 million.



The huge compound is composed of a giant 5,000-square-foot house which has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, as well as six surrounding villas. Altogether the compound has 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, access to its own private beach, and parking for 12 cars.

