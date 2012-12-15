HOUSE OF THE DAY: Bidding On This Laguna Beach Villa Starts At $10.5 Million

Megan Willett
Historic Villa Rockledge

A 25,000-square-foot historic compound in Laguna Beach, Calif., will be auctioned off tomorrow, with a starting bid of $10.5 million. The property, known as Villa Rockledge, was built by famed California developer Frank Miller in 1918 and later restored by Roger and Sherill Jones in 1973. It has been on and off the market, listed as high as $34.5 million.

The huge compound is composed of a giant 5,000-square-foot house which has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, as well as six surrounding villas. Altogether the compound has 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, access to its own private beach, and parking for 12 cars.

True to its name, Villa Rockledge sits right on an ocean clif.

It is one of the only homes in Laguna Beach with a private beach, which spans 120 feet.

It is even listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's the oldest home on the ocean in Laguna Beach.

The compound is so large that there are outdoor passages through the garden that lead from the main house to separate buildings, like this pathway.

And this one, leading to another one of the six villas.

Almost all of the rooms have incredible panoramic views of the ocean.

This is one of three kitchens on the historic compound.

Many of the ceilings are wood paneled with exposed beams.

Many of the bedrooms also have wood paneling and an earthy feel.

The master kitchen in the main house has a central island and intricate wood detailing.

This is another modern kitchen in a separate villa on the compound.

There are plenty of sitting and dining areas throughout the huge compound.

As well as wide open terraces with sweeping views.

And gorgeous balconies to look out onto the ocean.

The ultimate for relaxation.

