This Is Where You'll Find The Best Street Food In London

Photo: Wikipedia

In town off a flight to london and looking for a quick and delicious lunch? How about an interesting street for a mid-day stroll? Consider Whitecross Street, where pinstriped business executives queue up alongside hipsters and local stalwarts for some of London’s yummiest street food.Whitecross Street Market



Whitecross turns street market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and gets particularly bustling on Thursday and Friday. In addition to a handful of noteworthy restaurants, a few old school cafés, a couple of popular pubs, there’s even an impressive variety of shops, cutting edge art galleries and a Waitrose supermarket.

History

Formerly a Sunday market, Whitecross Street Market dates back to the 17th century making it one of London’s oldest street markets. Know as Squalors’ Market at the end of the 19th century, Whitecross Street was in a general state of decline for decades but today is a hip place to shop and dine. So hip in fact that it was voted the third hippest street in the whole of the UK (and the only London street to make the list) in a recent Google competition.

Grub

You don’t have to be hipster, though to visit. It’s about grabbing some great tasting grub. Best bets for your street market lunch?

Luardo’s Mexican Street Food offers filling lunchtime options while Hoxton Beach sells healthy and authentic falafel and Middle Eastern vegan food. Roast of Sherwood spit roasts meats to yield succulent off-the-grill sandwiches of gargantuan proportions.

And if you’re in need of a little down time over a hot cup of joe (and some free Wi-Fi), you can’t beat Fix coffee shop. Around the corner, Fortune Street Park is an excellent spot for sitting down for some al fresco enjoyment of your foodie finds.

Coordinates

Whitecross Street is a short and cozy lane (with a bit of East End urban grit to it) in the St Luke’s area of the Borough of Islington. Conveniently situated on the edge of the City of London, Whitecross runs from hip and happening Old Street to the mammoth architectural marvel (and Europe’s largest multi-arts and conference venue) that is the Barbican.

Many financial district businesses and hotels are just a short walk away with great transport links (loads of buses, two Tube stations and fairly decent parking) merely steps away from this little street.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.