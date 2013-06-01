THE HINDENBURG OMEN HAS APPEARED

With the Dow falling, a lot of people have been talking about a rare righting in markets: THE HINDENBURG OMEN.



The Hindenburg Omen is a technical analysis thing that some people think portends a stock market crash.

From Wikipedia:

The Hindenburg Omen is a combination of technical factors that attempt to measure the health of the NYSE, and by extension, the stock market as a whole. The goal of the indicator is to signal increased probability of a stock market crash.

The rationale is that under “normal conditions” a substantial number of stocks may set either new annual highs or new annual lows, but not both at the same time. As a healthy market possesses a degree of uniformity, whether up or down, the simultaneous presence of many new highs and lows may signal trouble.

Theoretically, the Hindenburg Omen could be applied to any stock exchange. However, some minor alterations to the omen might be needed to achieve similar results.

And the critera are:

The daily number of NYSE new 52 week highs and the daily number of new 52 week lows are both greater than or equal to 2.8 per cent (this is typically about 84 stocks) of the sum of NYSE issues that advance or decline that day (typically, around 3000).[2] An older version of the indicator used a threshold of 2.5 per cent of total issues traded (approximately 80 of 3200 in today’s market). The NYSE index is greater in value than it was 50 trading days ago. Originally, this was expressed as a rising 10 week moving average, but the new rule is more relevant to the daily data used to look at new highs and lows. The McClellan Oscillator is negative on the same day. New 52 week highs cannot be more than twice the new 52 week lows (though new 52 week lows may be more than double new highs).

According to Jonathan Krinsky, a technical analyst at Miller Tabak, the omen has appeared!

In a note that went out to clients just an hour ago, he wrote:

The Theory then goes like this:

Two such signals within a 36-day period is consider ed a Hindenburg Omen. The Hindenburg Omen portends a serious decline within the next 40 days . (note: the 36 day period is somewhat ambiguous, as we have seen some say it is a 30 day period, and some say it must be 30 calendar vs. 30 business days).

Let’s look at the first “observation” that occurred on April 15 th of this year.

1) NYSE New 52 Week Highs = 70 , New Lows = 77 . Both exceeded 2.2% of total issues that day.

2) The 10 Week (50 Day) Moving Average Was Rising

3) The McClellan Oscillator was negative

4) New 52 Week highs were NOT more than twice 52 week Lows

All 4 criteria were met.

Now on Wednesday, May 29 th , we got a second “observation”, which creates the confirmation of the Omen.

1) NYSE New Highs = 58 , New Lows = 104 . Both exceeded 2.2% of total issues that day

2) The 10 Week (50 Day) Moving Average Was Rising

3) The McClellan Oscillator was negative

4) New 52 Week highs were NOT more than twice 52 week Lows

For more on today’s big fall, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.