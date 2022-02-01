THEN AND NOW: ‘The Hills’ cast over 15 years later

- “The Hills” premiered in 2006 and followed stars like Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, and Brody Jenner.
- The MTV series came to an end in 2010 after six seasons.
- Several of the cast members joined the show’s 2019 reboot, “The Hills: New Beginnings.”
The show detailed the fashion-focused star’s platonic and romantic relationships until Lauren left during season five.
Lauren has her own clothing collection with Kohl’s and has published both nonfiction and fiction books, like “LA Candy” and “The Fame Game.”
Audrina was also famous for dating singer Ryan Cabrera for a little while before entering a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with costar Justin Brescia, also known as Justin Bobby.
In 2011, she starred on her own VH1 reality show called “Audrina,” which lasted for one season.
Audrina married BMX rider Corey Bohan in November 2016 and gave birth to their daughter the same year.
In 2017, Audrina filed for a divorce and a temporary restraining order against Corey due to an alleged domestic violence incident, according to People. She was granted full custody of their daughter later that year.
Recently, Audrina was on MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings,” a reboot of the original series that premiered in 2019. The show was canceled after two seasons.
She is set to release her memoir, “Choices,” in May.
As the show went on, much of Heidi’s story revolved around her plastic surgery and relationship with Spencer.
Heidi has also appeared on reality shows like ITV’s “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here,” CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother,” ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap,” and WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”
She also acted in projects like “Just Go With It” (2011), alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, and “Assassin 33 A.D.” (2020).
Heidi joined the cast of “The Hills: New Beginnings” in 2019.
Although he started dating Heidi, he seriously disliked Lauren, and that drove a wedge between the two best friends.
On camera, Pratt frequently flirted with other girls when Heidi wasn’t around and caused trouble between Lauren and her friends.
Pratt told Insider in 2017 that he is still into crystals and now sells them on his site, Pratt Daddy.
He also won Snapchatter of the Year at the 2018 Shorty Awards for his popular presence on the social-media app.
Like many of his former costars, Pratt joined the cast of “The Hills: New Beginnings” in 2019.
Instead, she and Lauren quickly became close friends, and Stephanie acted as a sort of mediator between the three.
She eventually became one of the main faces of the show during season four.
She released a 2015 memoir titled “Made in Reality,” in which she opened up about her experiences with drug abuse and eating disorders.
Stephanie has since collaborated on a dress collection with UK designer brand Goddiva and appeared on “The Hills: New Beginnings.”
While filming “The City,” Whitney met her current husband, Tim Rosenman, who was an associate producer for the show.
They got engaged about two years after they met and tied the knot in 2015. Whitney gave birth to their first child in 2017.
In addition to working on her lifestyle blog, Whitney has also appeared on some episodes of “The Hills: New Beginnings.”
Although they broke up pretty early on, Jason is known as one of Lauren’s most famous exes on the show.
In 2010 and 2011, he appeared on “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew,” and has since worked to increase awareness about addiction.
In 2013, he married Ashley Slack, and they welcomed their first child together in 2017. Later that year, he received the Voice of Recovery Award from Faces and Voices of Recovery.
He has since appeared on episodes of “The Hills: New Beginnings,” and is now a father of two, as of June 2021.
Justin joined the cast of “The Hills: New Beginnings” in 2019.
He was good friends with both Spencer and Brody, and he spent most of his time on the show getting them to go out to clubs with him and arranging huge parties.
They welcomed their first child in 2014 and second in 2016.
Like many of his former cast members, Frankie appeared on the show’s recent reboot.
After Lauren and Jason ended things, she and Brody got romantically involved, and their ambiguous relationship served as most of the show’s drama, even though things didn’t work out in the end.
In 2016, Brody proposed to his girlfriend of a few years, Kaitlynn Carter. They tied the knot in 2018 and announced their split a year later.
Brody recently starred on “The Hills: New Beginnings.”