THEN AND NOW: ‘The Hills’ cast over 15 years later

She’s now a mom and was on the series’ reboot.

Once “The Hills” ended, Audrina appeared on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars,” acted in movies like “Sorority Row” (2009), and temporarily hosted the NBC travel show “1st Look.”

In 2011, she starred on her own VH1 reality show called “Audrina,” which lasted for one season.

Audrina married BMX rider Corey Bohan in November 2016 and gave birth to their daughter the same year.

In 2017, Audrina filed for a divorce and a temporary restraining order against Corey due to an alleged domestic violence incident, according to People. She was granted full custody of their daughter later that year.

Recently, Audrina was on MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings,” a reboot of the original series that premiered in 2019. The show was canceled after two seasons.

She is set to release her memoir, “Choices,” in May.