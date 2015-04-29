The 20 highest-paying jobs for engineering majors

Kathleen Elkins, Skye Gould

Engineering jobs pay well. To find out just how lucrative they really are, we turned to PayScale, the creator of the world’s largest compensation database.

To find the 20 highest-paying jobs for engineering majors, PayScale first identified the most common jobs for those with a bachelor’s degree (and nothing more) who work full-time in the US. They then ranked those jobs by “Experienced Median Pay,” which is the median compensation — including base salary, bonuses, commissions, overtime, and profit sharing (but not equity) — for those in any given profession with a “typical amount of experience.”

Chief architects and vice president’s of business development topped the list, both earning an impressive $US151,000 a year.

Here’s the full list:

Skye Gould/Business Insider

