The 20 highest-paying jobs for communications majors

Communications majors tend to master skills — like how to effectively craft an argument, speak publicly, write clearly, and synthesise information — that are attractive to employers.

To determine just how valuable they are, we turned to PayScale, the creator of the world’s largest compensation database.

PayScale found the highest-paying jobs for communications majors by first identifying the most common jobs for those with a bachelor’s degree (and nothing more) who work full-time in the US. They then ranked those jobs by “Experienced Median Pay,” which is the median compensation — including base salary, bonuses, commissions, overtime, and profit sharing (but not equity) — for those in any given profession with a “typical amount of experience.”

Medical device sales representatives topped the list, earning an impressive $US112,000 a year. Recruiting directors claimed the No. 2 spot, with an experienced median pay of $US108,000.

Here’s the full list:

NOW WATCH: 5 things you should never put on your résumé



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.