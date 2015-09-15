Here's how much money you can make working at Netflix

Netflix is so popular that it uses over 35% of the bandwidth in North America. And keeping a juggernaut like Netflix running requires a large team of designers, engineers, managers, and customer service representatives.
Netflix is willing to shell out lots of money to make sure it recruits people who can deal with the fast pace of its product development, seeking out employees who can thrive in a hands-off work environment.
Using data from Glassdoor, we compiled a list of the highest salaries you can earn while working at Netflix, ranked from lowest to highest.
(Note: Some positions listed on Glassdoor were excluded because there weren’t enough shared salaries. Each average salary included in this roundup has at least 5 reviews.)
Salary: $US146,030
Quality assurance engineers deal with any quality issues and defects with the software, according to Workable. One reviewer on Glassdoor says that quality assurance at Netflix keeps you on your toes, as the software is evolving at a fast pace. Others say the work is difficult, but creative, and that their coworkers are brilliant.
Salary: $US179,639
Managers at Netflix have a lot of freedom but also a lot of expectations, according to various Glassdoor reviews. One manager writes of the direct and honest conversations had with colleagues and superiors, but another recalls that work/life balance was hard due to long hours.
Salary: $US190,485
Senior web user interface engineers make sure a user interacts with each web page the way they were meant to. These Netflix engineers have to be experts at JavaScript, CSS, and HTTP. They also need five years software engineering experience and three years professional front-end development experience.
Salary: $US222,185
Senior software engineers in test make sure that Netflix can be tested thoroughly. As one commenter on StackExchange puts it: you write software to test software. Those tests can extend to various departments and products within Netflix, but you'll need at least 5 to 7 years experience based on current job postings on Netflix's website.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.